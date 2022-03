Goldman Sachs is out with a new Fed projection report saying that they now see

Two 50 basis point hikes starting with the next meeting (May and June)

followed by at four 25 basis point hikes into the end of the year.

That would take the rate up 2% from the current level and get the Fed funds target rate more or less in line with the Fed's neutral rate.

They do site risks being the Ukraine war and tight financial conditions.