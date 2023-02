This latest updated forecast from Goldman Sachs comes via Reuters:

now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months (previously GS were at 35%)

GS cite:



Continued strength in the labor market

Continued strength in the labor market and early signs of improvement in the business survey

for their assessment that

the risk of a near-term slump has diminished notably

The jobs report was a stunner, Reuters add that the unemployment rate hit a 53 year low