Zero Hedge have a piece up based on a note from Goldman's David Kostin. equity strategist.

Link here to the full piece.

Kostin says:

while "margins have driven the majority of recent analyst cuts, estimates still appear too high"

Scenario forecasts:

" If the EPS estimate moves to $225, halfway to the recession scenario of $200, a 14x P/E would bring the S&P 500 to 3150"