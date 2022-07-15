Via an overnight note from Goldman Sachs on oil. Despite the price drops GS are still bullish:

our conclusion is that under our adverse scenario, Brent’s fair value would be of $120-110/bbl in 2H22-2023

down from our $135 and $125/bbl forecasts

but still well above market forwards of $96

GS add that their 'worst case' scenario still implies $90 to $105 / barrel.

On supply

We expect Russian flows only modestly decline from current levels this year, base case ban in 1Q23 still

We expect a US-Saudi agreement to result in a modest increase in OPEC+ output

Iran deal unlikely, especially in context of Saudi-US agreement

and demand, GS note that China demand has recovered faster than expected despite recent lockdowns