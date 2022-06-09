Via Bloomberg, comments from Goldman Sachs strategist Zach Pandt, the firm's co-head of global FX, rates and EM strategy. Sees two broad scenarios for the yen to strengthen

firstly in the near term in a US economic downturn

or, alternatively, due to central bank policy shift or intervention

The latter would come from inflation finally reigniting in Japan, because of high commodity prices, the weaker currency and the reopening of the economy.

Seems to me both scenarios are not near-term.

USD/JPY update: