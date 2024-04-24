GBPUSD daily

Goldman Sachs analysts express skepticism about the GBP/USD's ability to break through the 1.23 level independently of significant movement in the EUR/USD. Recent positive economic data from Europe has added complexity to the currency dynamics, influencing trader expectations.

Key Points:

Interdependence of Currency Pairs: Goldman Sachs highlights the interconnectedness between GBP/USD and EUR/USD movements. Analysts at the firm indicate that a breach of the 1.2300 level by GBP/USD is unlikely without the EUR/USD first breaking below the 1.0600 mark, suggesting a strong correlation in the movements of these major currency pairs.

Impact of European Economic Data: The recent positive surprises in French and German composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data have provided unexpected support for the EUR/USD, complicating the downward movement through the critical 1.0600 threshold. This resilience in the EUR/USD is seen as a key factor that could prevent GBP/USD from reaching lower levels independently.

Market Dynamics: The dynamics in the FX market show that traders are closely monitoring both currency pairs, with the performance of the EUR/USD acting as a potential bellwether for movements in GBP/USD. This interplay emphasizes the importance of broader market trends and economic indicators in shaping currency valuations.

Traders' Sentiment: Despite some bearish sentiment surrounding the GBP due to various economic pressures, the actual market behavior, influenced by positive economic indicators from Europe, may lead traders to adjust their positions and expectations regarding significant breakthroughs in price levels.

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs advises caution in anticipating significant movements in the GBP/USD without corresponding shifts in the EUR/USD. The recent economic data from Europe, which has bolstered the EUR against expectations, serves as a critical factor in understanding potential future movements in these major currency pairs.

