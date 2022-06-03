Yesterday I posted the ominous remarks from JP Morgan CEO Dimon:

ICYMI, Bloomberg convey similar remarks from Goldman President John Waldron:

"This is among -- if not the most -- complex, dynamic environments I’ve ever seen in my career,”

“The confluence of the number of shocks to the system to me is unprecedented.”

Waldron (referring to Dimon's 'hurricane') said he would not be “using any weather analogies,” but enumerated risks from inflation, changing monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could hit global economy.

