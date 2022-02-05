I've fired off a few mistaken headlines at ForexLive so I can sympathize but this was a doozy. I don't think it hit the newswire and so the damage was minimal but it's a reminder that even a great trade can get ruined by something as simple as a headline mistake. Go easy on the leverage.

It would have been interesting to see how much markets moved on the headline if it got wider airing because it would have offered a hint of how much is priced in. ZeroHedge had a screencap of the site and said the headline was up for about 30 minutes.

The most straight-forward trade if this headline ever hits for real is to buy the yen.