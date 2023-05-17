The major US indices or rose around 1.2%, but the Russell $2000 small-cap stocks was the big winner with a gain of 2.21%.
A snapshot of the phone numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 408.63 points nearly racing the declines from yesterday of 422 points. The gain is good for 1.24% at 33420.76
- S&P index rose 48.89 points or 1.19% at 4158.78
- NASDAQ index rose 157.50 points or 1.28% at 12500.56. The NASDAQ closed at the highest level since August 26, 2022
- Russell 2000 rose 38.31 points or 2.21% at 1774.49
Cisco is reporting its earnings after the close and beat on the top and bottom lines.
- EPS $1 versus $0.97 estimate
- Revenues came in at $14.57 billion versus expected $14.39 billion estimate
Cisco shares are trading at $47.97 after closing at $47.63.