The major US indices or rose around 1.2%, but the Russell $2000 small-cap stocks was the big winner with a gain of 2.21%.

A snapshot of the phone numbers are showing:

Cisco is reporting its earnings after the close and beat on the top and bottom lines.

  • EPS $1 versus $0.97 estimate
  • Revenues came in at $14.57 billion versus expected $14.39 billion estimate

Cisco shares are trading at $47.97 after closing at $47.63.