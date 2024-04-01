For most people, April Fool's is a light-hearted and fun day but if you're a news trader, it's a minefield. In the AI era, it's going to be even worse as fake news can take on an indistinguishable air. There's also a big cohort of the internet that would love to fool Wall Street.

Don't take anything at face value.

Real news on the schedule today includes:

9:45 am ET - US final S&P Global manufacturing PMI

10 am ET - ISM manufacturing

10 am ET - Construction spending

10:30 am ET - Canada business outlook survey from the BOC

The Fed calendar is empty so be wary of any Fed headlines.