This comes amid the mourning period that is being observed, so the central bank has decided to postpone the meeting (originally scheduled for 15 September). The policy decision will now be announced at 1100 GMT on 22 September. Just a heads up, so make sure you tweak those calendars for next week.

So far, the pricing going into the decision is favouring slightly a 50 bps rate hike (~65%) with a 75 bps rate hike (~35%) now seen as being less likely.