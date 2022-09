Posting as a note to AUD, and other Australian financial markets, traders.

Australia will have a one-off public holiday to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week

Thursday September 22

Also note that Australia's 2nd financial centre (after Sydney), Melbourne, will have a holiday on September 23. This was already scheduled. The holiday on the 23rd is for the day before a football game.

Greeting the new UK PM last week.