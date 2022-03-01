Much like elsewhere in the region, German consumer inflation is expected to keep higher in February with the headline figure estimated to come above +5.0% y/y once again.

That will just continue to keep the pressure on the ECB going into the March meeting and with the threat of higher energy prices for longer as well as more embedded price pressures in the economy, the outlook is one that is tough to manage for policymakers.

Again, a key distinction that needs to be made when viewing all of this is that even if inflation stops peaking, it is a whole separate ordeal to try and get it back down to the 2% level.

Here's the agenda for today:

0530 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

1000 GMT - Saxony

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.