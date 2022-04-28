After the surge higher in March, inflation pressures in Germany are expected to hold thereabouts in April - at least from an annual perspective. The month-on-month figures are what will be more telling and that is expected to see price pressures increase further to start off Q2.

After the +7.3% y/y CPI reading in March, estimates are showing a +7.2% y/y reading for April. Nonetheless, that is still an extremely high reading and won't be of much comfort to the ECB surely.

The monthly estimate shows a +0.6% m/m reading for April after the +2.5% m/m increase in March.

The state readings should give a sense of how accurate the estimates will be. Here's the agenda for today:

0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

0900 GMT - Saxony

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.