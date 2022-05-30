Consumer inflation is expected to keep elevated in Germany, with the annual reading estimated to tick higher once again to 7.6% in May from 7.4% in April. The fact that inflation is keeping at such an elevated level is no comfort whatsoever - to households, businesses, and the ECB.

The readings here will just reaffirm that there is no let up or 'peak' talk just yet in Q2 and will vindicate the ECB to act in July.

The state readings should give a sense of how accurate the estimates will be. Here's the agenda for today:

0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

0900 GMT - Saxony

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.