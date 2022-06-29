German consumer inflation is estimated to accelerate to 8.0% y/y in June, up slightly from the 7.9% y/y reading in May. Once again, that will just reaffirm that inflation is more sticky and persistent - providing little comfort to the ECB.

The thing to note about the inflation data from Europe this week is that any major upside surprises could see markets get a bit edgy in pricing in a potential 50 bps rate hike in July. That's the thing to watch out for in the sessions ahead.

The state readings should give a sense of how accurate the estimates will be. Here's the agenda for today:

0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

0900 GMT - Saxony

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.