We will be kicking things off in March with more focus on inflation data in Europe, this time featuring Germany. In January, we saw headline annual inflation come in a little higher at 8.7% and estimates this time around is for that to cool slightly to 8.5%. However, after the hotter readings from France and Spain yesterday, nothing is a given.

If we do see the German figures come in higher than expected, that could drag down market sentiment once again with bond yields likely to pull higher. With month-end flows now out of the picture, perhaps broader markets will start to settle on a trading theme this week.

Here's the agenda for today:

0530 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1000 GMT - Saxony

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.