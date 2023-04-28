Germany CPI year-on-year (%)

The drop in annual inflation pressures in Europe last month owes much to base effects. So, don't expect the same kind of fall this time around as that was largely a one-off after the surge in energy prices from last year amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As such, German annual headline inflation is estimated to show a 7.3% reading this month - reflecting just a mild drop from March.

While that might still point to signs of inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term peaking, core prices remain elevated and the monthly reading is expected to show a further increase of 0.6%. That won't provide the ECB with much comfort at least for the time being.

If anything else, the numbers today should just reaffirm the central bank's current stance but if they are higher than expected, that might invite pressure on bonds later in the day.

Here's the agenda for today:

0530 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

0900 GMT - Saxony

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.