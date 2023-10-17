If you're wondering why the economic calendar might look a bit off today, it's not you. The ONS is only publishing figures on workers' earnings, vacancies and real-time information on employment for today. Meanwhile, the rest of the labour market data is pushed back to next week due to falling response rates to the LFS survey.

ONS said that the delay would "give us additional time to produce the best possible estimates of the labour market using the best available data sources". So, just a heads up on this ahead of the release later at 0600 GMT.