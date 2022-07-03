JP Morgan analysts outline potential retaliation by Russia if the G7 manage to put together a mechanism to cap the price of Russian oil:

“The most obvious and likely risk with a price cap is that Russia might choose not to participate and instead retaliate by reducing exports."

“It is likely that the government could retaliate by cutting output as a way to inflict pain on the West. The tightness of the global oil market is on Russia’s side.”

Price impact:

A 3 million-barrel output cut to daily supplies would push benchmark London crude prices to $190

Worst-case scenario of 5 million could mean “stratospheric” $380 crude

Info comes via Bloomberg (gated)