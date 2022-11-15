Data from Australia for wages in the July/August/September quarter will be eyed. The Reserve Bank of Australia had this to say yesterday on wages:

Important to avoid a price-wage spiral, the board will be watching behaviour closely

Medium term inflation expectations, wages consistent with inflation returning to 2-3% target

Those summary points are from the November meeting minutes, there is plenty more here:

If wages accelerate much beyond expected it raises the chance the RBA will return to rate hikes greater than its recent pivot back to +25bp (October and November hikes were each +25bp).

