Data from Australia for wages in the July/August/September quarter will be eyed. The Reserve Bank of Australia had this to say yesterday on wages:
- Important to avoid a price-wage spiral, the board will be watching behaviour closely
- Medium term inflation expectations, wages consistent with inflation returning to 2-3% target
Those summary points are from the November meeting minutes, there is plenty more here:
If wages accelerate much beyond expected it raises the chance the RBA will return to rate hikes greater than its recent pivot back to +25bp (October and November hikes were each +25bp).
