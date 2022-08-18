Inflation data from Japan is the focus. We have had the Tokyo area inflation for July already:

The Tokyo ex food and energy (this is the closest to the US measure of core CPI) rate for July was 1.2%. This is still well short of the Bank of Japan target rate. The BOJ views current CPI levels as transitory.

