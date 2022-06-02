The PMIs from Australia continue, today its the Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index for May (at 2230 GMT) then the Markit Services and Composite PMIs (at 2300 GMT). The manufacturing PMIs (two of them) from Australia for the month are here:

Japan's services PMI and Australian home loans data follow later.

None of the data releases today are likely to prompt too much forex movement upon release.

----

For the pic above, its a

snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.