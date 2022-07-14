The 0200 GMT data from China includes 'activity data' for June as well as Q2 GDP.

While the June data is expected to show improvement as the country emerged from its latest in the long series of lockdowns the Q2 GDP will reflect the slow activity during the restricted months of that quarter. While reopening and bounceback are currently encouraging the prospect of further restrictions ahead in the event of an outbreak due to China's ongoing 'zero' policy is never far from market awareness.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.