Expectations for the April data from China are very low indeed given full-month impacts of lockdowns in Shanghai, China's largest city and a key powerhouse of the country's economy, and other eastern cities.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.