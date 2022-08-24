Data from South Korea, Japan and New Zealand is listed on the calendar (pictured below).

The Japanese and NZ data is unlikely to move forex around much at all upon release. Eyes are on the New Zealand retail sales result for Q2 where sales volumes are being held back by rapidly rising prices.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.