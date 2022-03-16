Its a packed data agenda ahead:
2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q4 2021
-
GDP (sa) q/q expected 3.2%, prior -3.7%
-
GDP y/y expected 3.3%, prior -0.3%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for January
-
expected -2.2%, prior 3.6% m/m
-
expected 8.1%, prior 5.1% y/y
-
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0030GMT Australian employment report for February
- Employment Change: K expected +37K, prior +12.9K
- Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.1%, prior 4.2%
- Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -17K
- Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +30K
- Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
Also at 0030 GMT the Reserve Bank of Australia release their latest 'Bulletin'. Billed as:
- Insights into the economy and financial system from teams throughout the Reserve Bank of Australia
And, Happy St. Patricks Day for those celebrating it.
24 hours of Guinness?