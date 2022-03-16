Its a packed data agenda ahead:

2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q4 2021

GDP (sa) q/q expected 3.2%, prior -3.7%

GDP y/y expected 3.3%, prior -0.3%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for January

expected -2.2%, prior 3.6% m/m

expected 8.1%, prior 5.1% y/y

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0030GMT Australian employment report for February

Employment Change: K expected +37K, prior +12.9K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.1%, prior 4.2%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -17K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +30K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%

Also at 0030 GMT the Reserve Bank of Australia release their latest 'Bulletin'. Billed as:

Insights into the economy and financial system from teams throughout the Reserve Bank of Australia

