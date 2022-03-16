Its a packed data agenda ahead:

2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q4 2021

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected 3.2%, prior -3.7%

  • GDP y/y expected 3.3%, prior -0.3%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for January

  • expected -2.2%, prior 3.6% m/m

  • expected 8.1%, prior 5.1% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0030GMT Australian employment report for February

  • Employment Change: K expected +37K, prior +12.9K
  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.1%, prior 4.2%
  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -17K
  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +30K
  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

Also at 0030 GMT the Reserve Bank of Australia release their latest 'Bulletin'. Billed as:

  • Insights into the economy and financial system from teams throughout the Reserve Bank of Australia

And, Happy St. Patricks Day for those celebrating it.

st patricks 17 March 2022

24 hours of Guinness?