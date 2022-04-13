2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for March

  • prior 53.6

0100 GMT Australia inflation expectations survey, April

  • prior 4.9%

0130GMT Australian employment report for March 2022

  • Employment Change: K expected +40.0K, prior +77.4K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 3.9%, prior 4.0% (lowest since August of 2008)

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +121.9K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -44.5K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.5%, prior was 66.4% (this slightly higher participation rate may hold the jobless rate steady)

  • All incoming indications are that the jobs market is strong. The RBA focus now is inflation, the next official reading is April 27.