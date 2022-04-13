2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for March
prior 53.6
0100 GMT Australia inflation expectations survey, April
- prior 4.9%
0130GMT Australian employment report for March 2022
Employment Change: K expected +40.0K, prior +77.4K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 3.9%, prior 4.0% (lowest since August of 2008)
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +121.9K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -44.5K
Participation Rate: % expected 66.5%, prior was 66.4% (this slightly higher participation rate may hold the jobless rate steady)
All incoming indications are that the jobs market is strong. The RBA focus now is inflation, the next official reading is April 27.