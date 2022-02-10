After the wild ride in markets following the US CPI data we get the Asian response.

On the data agenda ahead also:

2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for January

prior 53.7

2145 GMT New Zealand – Card Spending for January

Retail card spending expected 0.6% m/m, prior % m/m

Retail card spending expected 9.0% y/y, prior 4.2% y/y

Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

2230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking

0200 GMT Inflation expectations due from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

I originally had this on my schedule for Wednesday but its today, check out that link above for a preview

And, finally, Japanese markets are closed today for a holiday, National Foundation Day