2330 GMT Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for February
yesterday we had a drop for the Australian weekly consumer sentiment survey
2350 GMT Japan money supply for January
0130 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakamura is speaking
RBNZ data on inflation expectations, NOT TODAY:
- preview here: RBNZ inflation data due on Wednesday will be a focus
Says the RBNZ:
- The Survey of Expectations data and associated commentary will be published at 3pm on Friday, 11 February.
- The publication date was originally scheduled for Wednesday 9 February, but was moved back by two working days earlier this year due to the timing of the December 2021 quarter CPI release, and the Waitangi Day public holiday on 7 February.