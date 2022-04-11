Business confidence/conditions from both New Zealand and Australia today.

From NZ, at 2200 GMT is the NZ NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion

For Q1 2022

The Q4 2021 survey showed business confidence and indicators of trading activity continuing to fall rapidly. This survey for the March quarter is not expected to show much improvement. Shortages of materials and labour are negatively impacting business, further worsened by the Omicron outbreak and persistent rising input and operating costs. Operating cost increases are a pressure for consumer inflation, so the survey will be of interest to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand ahead of Wednesday's policy meeting.

From Australia at 0130 GMT is the National Australia Bank survey of businesses

for March 2022

Australian business conditions and confidence improved in February. The Omicron wave eased. Inflation is still an issue, an ongoing one, the February survey showed input costs and retail prices were strong. Increased media focus on the likelihood of RBA rate hikes poses a downside risk to the readings.