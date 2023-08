Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars are higher on the session, as is CAD.

The commodity complex is being viewed more favourably. Iron ore specifically for the AUD, Dalian iron ore is around its 2 year high price, up 5% or so on the day.

The dissonance of course is that if takes a 2 year high for AUD to hit its highest since last week, and barely off its 2023 lows ... well, don't rely on this for extended gains.