We've had one little inkling of risk appetite returning to markets and all hell has broken loose in meme stocks.

The latest is AMTD Digital, which is a Hong Kong metaverse stock with the ticker HKD (a confusing one for FX traders, no doubt). It debuted last week at $7.80 per share and is now trading at $2300 as it goes straight parabolic today.

The company put out a presss release today to say it had no idea what was going on.

"During the period since our initial public offering Initial Public Offering An initial public offering (IPO) is a type of public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional or retail investors. Also characterized as a stock market launch, IPOs are underwritten by one or more investment banks.These banks are also responsible for arranging for the shares to be listed on one or more stock exchanges. This entire process is known as going public, transitioning a privately held company into a publicly traded entity. IPOs are popular mechanisms to help raise new equity capital for companies, or to monetize the investments of private shareholders. This includes company founders or private equity investors.In addition, IPOs also help facilitate trading of existing holdings or future capital raising by becoming publicly traded.Understanding IPOsThe IPO itself is only the first step to a company going public. Afterwards, shares are then traded freely in the open market at what is known as the free float. Stock exchanges then stipulate a minimum free float both in absolute terms, i.e. the total value as determined by the share price multiplied by the number of shares sold to the public and as a proportion of the total share capital.IPO do offer a wide range of benefits for companies, however there are also significant costs involved. This includes costs associated with the process such as banking and legal fees, as well as disclosing important and sometimes sensitive information.Details of the proposed offering are disclosed to potential purchasers via a lengthy document known as a prospectus. These documents inspired Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), which became popular in 2018.Most companies decide to underwrite an IPO with the assistance of an investment banking firm acting in the capacity of an underwriter. These underwriters provide several services, such as assisting with correctly assessing the value of shares (share price) and establishing a public market for shares (initial sale). An initial public offering (IPO) is a type of public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional or retail investors. Also characterized as a stock market launch, IPOs are underwritten by one or more investment banks.These banks are also responsible for arranging for the shares to be listed on one or more stock exchanges. This entire process is known as going public, transitioning a privately held company into a publicly traded entity. IPOs are popular mechanisms to help raise new equity capital for companies, or to monetize the investments of private shareholders. This includes company founders or private equity investors.In addition, IPOs also help facilitate trading of existing holdings or future capital raising by becoming publicly traded.Understanding IPOsThe IPO itself is only the first step to a company going public. Afterwards, shares are then traded freely in the open market at what is known as the free float. Stock exchanges then stipulate a minimum free float both in absolute terms, i.e. the total value as determined by the share price multiplied by the number of shares sold to the public and as a proportion of the total share capital.IPO do offer a wide range of benefits for companies, however there are also significant costs involved. This includes costs associated with the process such as banking and legal fees, as well as disclosing important and sometimes sensitive information.Details of the proposed offering are disclosed to potential purchasers via a lengthy document known as a prospectus. These documents inspired Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), which became popular in 2018.Most companies decide to underwrite an IPO with the assistance of an investment banking firm acting in the capacity of an underwriter. These underwriters provide several services, such as assisting with correctly assessing the value of shares (share price) and establishing a public market for shares (initial sale). Read this Term, the Company noted significant volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. Read this Term in our ADS price and, also observed some very active trading volume. To our knowledge, there are no material circumstances, events nor other matters relating to our Company’s business and operating activities since the IPO date"

It also noted the windfall the underwriters stand in line to recieve.

"The underwriters have been granted a green-shoe option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,400,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price," it says.

Now there might be some caveats around that as it's usually something that's used in order to keep prices up. In any case, those shares are currently worth $5.52 billion, which would make for quite a nice quarter for whoever those underwriters might be.

As for the entire company, it's market cap is now nearing $400 billion, which puts it right between Exxon and Wal-Mart.

The gain puts Li Ka-Shing close to Elon Musk's net worth.