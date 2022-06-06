Hong Kong's PMI for May is 54.9

previous was 51.7

Impressive performance for a place so recently mired in COVID restrictions. The same should bo coming from China as soon as the June PMis.

Comments from the report:

“The Hong Kong SAR private sector growth accelerated in May, benefitting from the easing of COVID-19 disruptions. Demand and output both expanded at strong rates, triggering the renewal of hiring and purchasing activity growth. Foreign demand likewise rose, though demand from Mainland China remained under pressure.

Despite the unleashing of pent-up demand with the easing of virus restrictions, price and supply pressures showed no signs of worsening, which had been a positive sign. This continues to suggest that the Hong Kong SAR economy is recovering strongly into the second quarter.

Overall sentiment in Hong Kong SAR remained positive with the latest developments boding well for further improvements in business conditions.”