Lagarde thumbs down

Today's Eurozone inflation numbers highlight the tough task that ECB President Christine Lagarde faces in getting prices under control.

Yesterday's 75 basis point hike was expect but the statement removed a reference to 'several' meetings of hikes and that sparked speculation that December could be close to the end of the cycle. The terminal rate is now priced close to 2.75%, which isn't terribly restrictive.

Contrast that with today's Italian CPI number at 4.0% m/m compared to 1.4% expected. That pushes the EU-harmonized y/y rate to 12.8% from 9.9% expected.

In Lagarde's home country of France today, inflation rose 1.3% m/m compared to 0.6% expected with tye y/y number rising 6.2% and plenty more in the pipeline.

A lone bright spot so far is Spain where prices rose 7.3% y/y compared to 8.0% expected but we're still waiting on Germany. So far the regional numbers have been hot and point to a national number around 0.7% compared to 0.5% expected. We'll get the data at the top of the hour.

German HICP