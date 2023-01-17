There's so much uncertainty around today's Bank of Japan decision and a good way to manage risk is to look at implied volatility around the decision. Chris Weston at Pepperstone notes that one-week implied volatility in USD/JPY is 350 pips, which is the largest since the height of the pandemic scare.

