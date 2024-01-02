HSBC is forecasting high commodity prices this year before falling in 2025:

  • projecting commodity prices to rise by an average of 2% in 2024
  • then to fall by 4% in 2025
  • project Brent crude oil to average $82.5 per barrel
  • project gold to average $1,825 an ounce in 2024

HSCB citing:

  • tightened supply
  • better demand from China
  • global energy transition
  • geopolitical risks and expectations of looser monetary policy in H2 of 2024 will add to the upside

And note downside risks include:

  • ongoing slowdown in global growth
Info via Reuters