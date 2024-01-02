HSBC is forecasting high commodity prices this year before falling in 2025:

projecting commodity prices to rise by an average of 2% in 2024

then to fall by 4% in 2025

project Brent crude oil to average $82.5 per barrel

project gold to average $1,825 an ounce in 2024

HSCB citing:

tightened supply

better demand from China

global energy transition

geopolitical risks and expectations of looser monetary policy in H2 of 2024 will add to the upside

And note downside risks include:

ongoing slowdown in global growth

Info via Reuters