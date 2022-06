A snippet from HSBC on their euro outlook.

Its chief merit for some is that it is not the USD, but with the market already fairly priced for hikes, the upside may be limited.

Downside risks include economic weakness and any disappointment regarding the ECB's new policy tool to reduce fragmentation risks.

HSBC are looking for a lower EUR/USD and a sideways EUR/GBP.

EUR/GBP chart: