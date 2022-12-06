Former Global Times editor and China state mouthpiece sometimes likes to indicate that he's retired and no longer spouting the party line but last month he started to drop hints about China reopening and they follow-up actions were just as he'd described, including new messaging around the dangers of new covid variants.

He's just out with a new tweet:

I believe Chinese govt may soon announce new steps of COVID responses, and there will be follow-up actions in various parts of China. The cage of the epidemic is being shattered, and the appearance of Chinese society will change every week. We’ll definitely return to normal life.

Chinese stocks have rallied more than 10% since he first started touting the reopening. I've written here before that it should be seen as a done deal now and this further adds to it. The only question mark is the timeline (seems to be accelerating) and how rough it will be during the period of the pandemic spreading.