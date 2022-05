In a Facebook post after meeting with Von Der Leyen, Hungary's foreign minister said that they discussed the side effects of a Russian oil ban. He said there was some progress but more discussion is needed for Hungary's stance to change.

They're certainly not slamming the door shut. This all points to Hungary wanting something in return for paining in.

Oil was incredibly resilient last week but it's finally cracked today with WTI down 6.3% and hovering near the daily lows.