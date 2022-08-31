The wild energy market has been the story of the year so far in the global economy and that started late in 2021 as storms knocked out Gulf of Mexico production for an extended period.

So far this year, hurricane season has been quiet but with the peak of the season now here, that won't last.

The NHC is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic that are shown here:

The one to focus on is #1. It has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical depression within 48 hours and that rises to 80% within 5 days. It's within the 'hurricane alley' area in the mid-Atlantic that tends to run parallel with Cuba, though it's at the north end of the window for a strike into the gulf of Mexico. The second formation is just off the coast of Africa so it's early while #3 is not a factor. Also keep an eye on the southern part of the gulf of Mexico as storms there can spin up quickly and become very damaging for energy infrastructure, as Ida was last year. It developed and landed in just three days, from Aug 26 to 29.