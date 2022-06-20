Posting this as an ICYMI. It comes via Bloomberg (gated). In very brief:

China’s refining sector is set up mainly to serve its domestic market

The government controls how much fuel can be sent abroad via a quota system

It had 17.5 million barrels a day of capacity at the end of 2020, and will reach 20 million by 2025

China’s big state-owned refiners, which make up around three-quarters of the industry, were running at around 71 per cent of capacity on June 10

Output in China has been subdued for many months.