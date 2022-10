The latest in political violence ion the USA. A man broke into the San Francisco home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Via Reuters:

clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?"

Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm

Attacking an 82-year-old with a hammer to the head. What an a'hole.