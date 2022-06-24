This via Dow Jones / Market Watch on filings:

Bridgewater earlier this month disclosed a range of short bets in excess of €1.5bn ... it now holds close to €9bn in short positions including Bayer, Allianz, Santander and BASF.

“Given the deterioration in fundamentals and high inflation I am not surprised that they feel that this may be the beginning rather than the end of the correction,” said Patrick Ghali, co-founder of London hedge-fund advisory firm Sussex Partners.

More at that link to DJ/MW above.

O

K