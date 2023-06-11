Posting this on gold from Friday ICYMI:

  • Physical gold demand slowed in China and India this week and forced dealers to offer discounts, with volatile prices in India prompting buyers to delay purchases.
  • China raises gold holding for 7th straight month

While the headline to this post may seem contradictory at first glance it is, of course, not.

info comes via Reuters, here is the link for a little more

gold bars
gold bars