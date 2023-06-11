Posting this on gold Gold Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Read this Term from Friday ICYMI:

Physical gold demand slowed in China and India this week and forced dealers to offer discounts, with volatile prices in India prompting buyers to delay purchases.

China raises gold holding for 7th straight month

While the headline to this post may seem contradictory at first glance it is, of course, not.

info comes via Reuters, here is the link for a little more