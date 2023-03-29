China will strengthen macro policy adjustments and unleash the potential of consumption and investment, Chinese state radio cited China's Premier Li Qiang was cited on state media as saying

will strengthen macro policy adjustments

will unleash the potential of consumption and investment

Li Qiang's comments were made at the Boao Forum For Asia in China's southern province of Hainan on Wednesday.

---

USD/CNH update, the rise driven by month and quarter end flows, and the souring of 'risk' attractiveness. these factors are expected to diminish and thus the rally: