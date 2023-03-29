China will strengthen macro policy adjustments and unleash the potential of consumption and investment, Chinese state radio cited China's Premier Li Qiang was cited on state media as saying
- will strengthen macro policy adjustments
- will unleash the potential of consumption and investment
Li Qiang's comments were made at the Boao Forum For Asia in China's southern province of Hainan on Wednesday.
---
USD/CNH update, the rise driven by month and quarter end flows, and the souring of 'risk' attractiveness. these factors are expected to diminish and thus the rally: