This via Global Times on the meeting.

China's State Council, the cabinet, on Wednesday held what has been seen as an unprecedented national video teleconference on stabilizing the economy with reportedly upwards of 100,000 participants, including officials of various levels, stressing the need to better implement measures to safeguard market entities, employment, people's livelihood and keep the economy operating in a reasonable range.

Yeah, a meeting with 100K people is sure to get **** done.

Attending the meeting was Premier Li Keqiang:

said that since March, and more especially in April, some economic indicators, including employment, industrial production, power generation and cargo freight, apparently trended lower, with hardships coming across as to some extent greater than those seen during the initial virus outbreak in 2020.

This is an indication of the dire straits China's politicians find themselves in with the slumping economy and policies in place that are making recovery slow and very difficult.