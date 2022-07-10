The data was released over the weekend, here:

While the CPI is well within China's comfort zone (sub 3%), it increased by its highest in nearly two years, rising fuel prices are a key culprit.

The PPI, which is inflation at a producer level, often referred to as factory-gate inflation hit its lowest in 15 months. as the country continues to buck the global trend of accelerating prices.

An official from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributed the continued decline (its been dripping lower for 6 months) in PPI to:

the resumption of additional industrial production

stable supply chains in key sectors

government policies that have helped to stabilise commodity prices