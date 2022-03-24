Posting this as a catch-up. Its from days ago but I have been reminded I missed it. Not any more though! (Better late than never, K?)

Germany and Qatar have reached a long-term energy partnership, a German official has said

Germany seeks to become less dependent on Russian energy sources.

Russia is currently the largest supplier of gas to Germany

German economy minister Robert Habeck has launched several initiatives to lessen Germany’s energy dependence on Russia since it invaded its neighbour Ukraine

Info comes via this link (more there) but much of the media has carried the report since.

Remember NordStream2?