Via a note from Goldman Sachs on Friday, a bullish outlook on Chinese stocks.

GS say that there may be more near term volatility due to geopolitical risks .

But they are bullish, their outlook supported by:

prospects of an economic recovery in the third quarter

contained inflation

easing of policy in the region and globally

GS temper their optimism with the caveat its excluding a further worsening in geopolitical tensions.

---

Weekly Shanghai Composite: